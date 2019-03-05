Lupin-Natco receive USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Drug firm on Tuesday said it in alliance with Pharma has received nod from the US health regulator to market generic tablets used for

The product is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's tablets in the same strengths, said in a filing to BSE.

and Pharma have received final approval from the (USFDA) to market generic tablets, 100 mg and 400 mg, the filing said.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, tablets, 100 mg (base) and 400 mg (base), had annual sales of approximately USD 655 million in the US, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 784.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)