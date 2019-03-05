JUST IN
Lupin-Natco receive USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it in alliance with Natco Pharma has received nod from the US health regulator to market generic Imatinib Mesylate tablets used for treatment of certain types of cancer.

The product is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Gleevec tablets in the same strengths, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

Lupin and Natco Pharma have received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic Imatinib Mesylate tablets, 100 mg and 400 mg, the filing said.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Imatinib Mesylate tablets, 100 mg (base) and 400 mg (base), had annual sales of approximately USD 655 million in the US, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 784.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 19:25 IST

