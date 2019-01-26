M777 howitzers, K-9 Vajra displayed for first time in R-Day parade

gun system the M777 Ultra Light Howitzers, procured from the US, and the K-9 were displayed for the first time during the 70th parade on Rajpath, showcasing India's military prowess.

(TST), Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS) and Troop Level Radar were also exhibited as part of the Army's mechanised columns on the ceremonial boulevard.

The gun system -- M777 American Ultra Light -- recently acquired from the US, and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled gun will be new additions this year, Maj Gen Rajpal Punia, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, had told reporters on Thursday.

is a symbol of the prime minister's Make in initiative, Punia said.

The Army's procurement of M777 and K-9 Vajra, in the year gone by, were first major induction of artillery guns since Bofors guns were inducted in the mid 1980s.

The M-777 ultra-light (ULH), having a maximum range of 30 km, are manufactured by the

Tank T-90, Ballway Machine Pikate, Akash launchers were also showcased in the mechanised columns.

Saturday celebrated the 70th with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the -- the city's centrepiece boulevard -- in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.

South African was the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations marking when the world's biggest democracy was declared a republic in 1950.

