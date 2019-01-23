R-Day parade to see 'Nari Shakti' on display; showcase M777 howitzer, K9 Vajra

The 70th parade will be a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti', led by the contingent, besides a lone woman exhibiting bike stunts on as part of the iconic team.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, Maj Gen Rajpal Punia, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, also said that four (INA) veterans, aged over 90 years, will also take part in the parade for the first time.

The artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, recently acquired from the US and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled artillery gun will be new additions this year, he said.

is a symbol of the prime minister's Make in initiative, Punia added.

"This parade will also be an amazing display of 'Nari Shakti' (women power), as many contingents will be led by women, besides an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles," he said.

Contingents of the Navy, and a unit of will all be led by women officers.

Asked if this will see the largest participation ever of women in the parade, Punia, said, "Seeing the level of their involvement in this year's parade, with all-women contingent, and other contingent leaders, it is the largest participation of women in the parade."



Khushboo Kanwar, 30, who will lead a contingent of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country, was brimming with pride.

"Leading an all-women contingent of the is matter of great honour and pride for me. I am a daughter of a from and if I can accomplish this any girl can fulfil her dream," she told on the sidelines of the

A full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade was held here Wednesday.

Punia, also the in this year's parade, said, INA veterans will take part in a Republic Day parade for the first time.

"These veterans are aged between 90-100 years. INA soldiers had links with the British Indian Army, so they also have links with our legacy," he said.

Capt from the Corps of Signals, will perform bike stunts alongside her male teammates, as part of daredevils, a attraction every Republic Day.

"I am the first woman to be part of daredevils segment of the parade. It took a lot of practice to perfect the stunts. But I am proud of this accomplishment. Women can do anything," said the 26-year-old who hails from

"I will perform a standing salute on a bike," she said.

