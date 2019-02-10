Macro data, global cues to steer markets this week: Analysts

Trading sentiment in the equity markets this week will be largely dictated by industrial production and data, the ongoing quarterly results as well as global cues, analysts said.

Fears of a global economic slowdown have resurfaced after US said he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart before the March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two superpowers.

A top last week said and were still a "sizeable distance" apart in the trade talks.

"On the economic front, with recent events being absorbed in price, we will be looking at large number of data that are coming in this week. WPI and industrial output, all this will be eyed. With this, we expect the range to be intact for the coming days," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO,

Industrial production data is scheduled for Tuesday, while WPI number will be released on Thursday.

and are among the major corporates which will announce their results this week.

Movement of the rupee and would also be watched, experts added.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 77.05 points to close at 36,546.48 on Friday. The BSE 30-share index plummeted nearly 425 points Friday, led by a sharp selloff in auto and amid renewed concerns over the US- trade conflict.

