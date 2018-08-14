WPI inflation eases to 5.09% in July after hitting 4-year high in June

-
India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 5.09 per cent in July from a rise of 5.77 per cent in June, official data showed on Tuesday.
The data on wholesale price index (WPI) furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the rate of inflation had risen 1.88 per cent during the corresponding month in 2017.
The 5.77 per cent rise in June had marked a four year high.
