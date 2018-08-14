JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

A new all-time low: Rupee at 70 a dollar now, but let us be reasonable
Business Standard

WPI inflation eases to 5.09% in July after hitting 4-year high in June

The rate of inflation had risen 1.88 per cent during the corresponding month in 2017

IANS  |  New Delhi 

WPI inflation eases to 5.09% in July after hitting 4-year high in June

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 5.09 per cent in July from a rise of 5.77 per cent in June, official data showed on Tuesday.

The data on wholesale price index (WPI) furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the rate of inflation had risen 1.88 per cent during the corresponding month in 2017.

The 5.77 per cent rise in June had marked a four year high.

 

 
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements