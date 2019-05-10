Madrassa teacher who thrashed minor girl with belt arrested

A religious teacher, who was booked for allegedly thrashing a six-year-old girl with a belt at a madrassa here for not being able to learn her lessons, was arrested Friday, police said.

A complaint was lodged at the sector 49 police station here against maulvi by the minor girl's father a couple of days ago, they said.

"Nawaz, who taught at the madrassa in Sector 115, had gone absconding since police began the probe. He had come to the madrassa this afternoon where we nabbed him after a tip-off," SHO said.

"The told police that he has always been careful while dealing with the students but the child seemed not to be learning her lessons and that irked him to the extent that he thrashed her with a belt," he said.

Aggarwal told said the has admitted that it was a "mistake" and was apologetic about the incident.

According to the girl's father, he had recently visited his daughter at the madrassa when he found that she had bruises on her back.

"She told me that she was brutally beaten by the maulvi," he alleged.

He further claimed that on enquiring about the matter at the madrassa, he was "threatened by around 10 people who had sticks in their hands".

A non-cognisable report (NCR) was filed against the teacher, the SHO said, adding he was produced in a local court and has been remanded in judicial custody.

