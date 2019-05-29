Magisterial probe ordered into UP hooch tragedy

The government Tuesday night ordered a magisterial probe into the hooch tragedy which has so far claimed 14 lives.

The inquiry will be headed by chief development officer, said.

The incident has prompted the to order a high-level probe into all the angles, including the possibility of a "political conspiracy".

At least 14 people died and around 40 others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in district, officials said on Tuesday.

While 12 people, including four members of a family, died in Barabanki, two others died at the trauma centre of a hospital.

Many are undergoing treatment at and the condition of two is critical, a told

Five to six others were brought to the Balrampur and hospitals in the state capital.

Hospital sources said the toll may go up as many others were battling for life.

Locals from Raniganj and adjoining villages consumed the liquor purchased from a shop in Ramnagar area -- around 60 km northeast of -- on Monday night. They were rushed to a community health centre after falling ill in the morning, police said.

