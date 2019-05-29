Army officer complains of chest pain at LoC patrol, dies during treatment

An army officer died Tuesday after complaining of severe chest pain during patrolling along the Line of Control in Macchil sector in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
"Maj Rahul Singh of Rashtriya Rifles, deployed along Line of Control, succumbed to the acute chest pain while undergoing medical treatment," an army official said.
The official said the officer had complained of severe chest pain during patrolling along the LoC in Macchil Sector in Kupwara district in the afternoon.
Further details are awaited.
