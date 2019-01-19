'Toy Story 3', 'Coco' director Lee Unkrich leaving Pixar

Lee Unkrich, of Pixar's Oscar-winning " 3" and "Coco", has decided to leave the studio after 25 years.

Unkrich joined in 1994 after working as an assistant in television on "Silk Stalkings" and "Renegade". He served as on Pixar's first feature, 1995's "Toy Story", then co-directed " 2", "Monsters Inc" and "Finding Nemo".

He was the sole on 2010's " 3" and shared an adapted screenplay nomination with and

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Unkrich informed employees on Friday of his decision.

"I'm not leaving to make at another studio; instead, I look forward to spending much-needed time with my family and pursuing interests that have long been back-burnered," he said.

