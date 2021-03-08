Maharashtra Budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at Rs 26,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
549 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, tally now at 315,011
Pune records 622 more Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 330,112
Pune coronavirus update: District records 2,481 Covid cases; 79 more die
Pune district registers 546 fresh coronavirus cases, 28 fatalities
Pune coronavirus update: 2,390 new cases take district tally to 291,638
-
A 170-kilometre ring road will be built around Pune at an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore as a large number of passenger and goods transport from different parts of the state move through the city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday while tabling the Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly.
Land acquisition for the project will begin this year, he added.
A large number of passenger and goods vehicles from Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and other parts go through Pune and in order to avoid this, the ring road will be built, he told the House.
He also said the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai is being renamed after Congress veteran and former CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh.
The deputy CM said a finance development corporation will be set up under the state PWD department to raise funds for timely improvement and regular maintenance of 3,03,842 kilometres of national highways, state highways, district and rural roads.
He said old diesel buses of MSRTC would be converted into CNG and electric ones, while bus stands will be modernised, for which Rs 1,400 crore has been earmarked.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU