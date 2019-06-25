Maha budget: Mungantiwar's reply unsatisfactory, says Cong

The Tuesday attacked Minister Mungantiwar on his reply on the Budget discussion, claiming it was unsatisfactory and accused him of not giving answers on actual concerns facing the state.

Speaking to reporters outside the here, former said Mungantiwar did not give answers on the "decline" in agricultural and industrial growth rates.

"The minister's reply on budget discussion was not satisfactory. The government announced lakhs of jobs through various programmes, but questions raised in this regard got no answers. There was no answer on investment made in Maharashtra," he added.

He further said 12,000 farmers had committed suicide during the BJP-led government's tenure, and that it had fallen short in combating drought.

Chavan said the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation was busy poaching leaders from opposition parties and was paying no attention to the state's development.

"We condemn the government's performance over the past five years," he added.

of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar alleged Mungantiwar answered criticism with criticism during his reply on the budget.

"There was no clarity on how he will bridge the (revenue) deficit of Rs 20,000 crore. His reply (on the budget) was misleading, one that was meant to only entertain people and not based on facts. It was a politically driven reply," Wadettiwar told reporters.

