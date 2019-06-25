NCW seeks report from Delhi Police over journalist being shot at in east Delhi

The has sought a detailed action taken report from the Police in a case involving an attack on a in east

Mitali Chandola, 38, had received bullet injury in her arm when she was shot at allegedly by two masked men in east Delhi's New area in a suspected case of family dispute.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Chandola was going somewhere in her car around 12.30 am. Another car suddenly overtook her's and the two masked men allegedly opened fire targeting her, police said.

The chairperson said the panel is deeply concerned and shocked over the incident and is disturbed about security of women.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly take action in the matter and send a detailed action taken report to the Commission at an early date by e-mail/fax," she said in the notice.

The NCW also issued a notice to the government in connection with a case in which 33 women who underwent tubectomy at a family planning camp in Nakodar were allegedly put on the floor after the surgery in an unfurnished room.

According to a media report, the women, who underwent the surgery on June 4 were put on the floor after the operation in a room that had no fan, furniture or the equipment to check vital parameters.

In a tweet, the NCW said the matter was forwarded to it by the Sharma has sought a detailed action taken report from the government in the matter, it said.

