Maha: Civilian trainer aircraft crashes; pilot injured

An aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed Tuesday in district, injuring the pilot, police said.

The pilot, Sidharth Titus, has sustained a fracture on his right hand, they said.

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it.

The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in in the district, a said.

The has been rushed to hospital, he said, adding his injuries are not life threatening.

The has been with the institute since three years and has around 130 hours of flying experience, police said.

