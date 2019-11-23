Maha Class IX student collapses on playground, dies

A class IX student died on Friday due to suspected cardiac arrest in the playground of Jain International School in Nagpur, police said.

The student has been identified as Pranish Prashant Pahune (15), a resident of Mahal.

"Pranish collapsed on the playground of the school. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. After he fell to the ground, he was given first aid and rushed to St Joseph's Hospital, Kalmeshwar Road. Later, he was shifted to Alexis Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

He said post-mortem would be conducted on Saturday at Mayo Hospital.

A press release from Alexis hospital stated that, on his arrival on Friday at 12:12 pm, Pranish was unconscious and unresponsive for 45 minutes.

"After arrival, his pulse as well as blood pressure was not recordable, no cardiac activity seen, pupils were fully dilated and fixed. ECG was done at 12. 13 pm which showed straight line, no activity seen hence declared brought dead," the hospital statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)