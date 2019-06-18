Maha CM asks Pune police to use CCTVs to implement helmet rule

Tuesday said he has asked to use CCTVs to zero in on people riding without helmets and then send challans (fine ticket) to their homes.

said people should not be harassed on the roads for helmet-less riding, an issue that has generated considerable heat in Pune against the backdrop of a stringent traffic police drive underway here to nab such offenders.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, the CM said, "Some MLAs from Pune met me today and told me Pune police, in the name of ensuring people ride wearing helmets, was harassing commuters. They (MLAs) have said such compulsion is causing inconvenience to the riders."



"In and Nagpur, police are levying fines on traffic offenders and on two-wheeler riders not using helmets by using the CCTV network. too can use technology and fine traffic violators and commuters not using helmets," he said.

Fadnavis, however, emphasised that helmets were compulsory while riding two-wheelers and was for the safety of people.

"But it is not acceptable that, in the name of compulsion, two-wheeler riders should be made wait on the road. There is a need to strike a balance while implementing the helmet rule," he added.

