Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor gets CMRS nod

The 9.4 km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of Metro's has got the approval from the for (CMRS), paving way for its opening, officials said on Wednesday.

Sources said the new corridor is likely to be inaugurated soon.

The elevated section comprises eight stations -- Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, and New Bus Adda.

" for S K Pathak inspected the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of metro on February 5 and has granted the approval," a said.

This section will immensely benefit the people of Ghaziabad and connect the with the national capital. on the section will be started soon after meeting all necessary compliances and formalities, he said.

This section will be an extension of the 25.09-km Rithala- corridor or Red Line, which has 21 stations.

After the opening of this section, the Metro network will span 336.5 km with 244 metro stations.

The Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)