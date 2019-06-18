Maha govt announces scheme for smokeless kitchens

A pilot project aimed at providing smoke-free environment in the kitchen for women will be launched by the government, Mungantiwar announced in his Budget speech Tuesday.

The project, named "Chullah (wood-fired stove)-free and smoke-free Maharashtra", will target the women who have not benefited under the Ujjwala or any other LPG distribution scheme, he said.

The pilot project will be implemented in Naxal- affected areas as well as the districts where suicide rate is high, Mungantiwar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)