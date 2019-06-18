JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty close higher; all eyes on US Fed policy meet

Maha govt announces scheme for smokeless kitchens

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A pilot project aimed at providing smoke-free environment in the kitchen for women will be launched by the Maharashtra government, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced in his Budget speech Tuesday.

The project, named "Chullah (wood-fired stove)-free and smoke-free Maharashtra", will target the women who have not benefited under the Ujjwala or any other LPG distribution scheme, he said.

The pilot project will be implemented in Naxal- affected areas as well as the districts where farmer suicide rate is high, Mungantiwar said.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:30 IST

