Maha: Man falls in roadside drain during power cut, dies

A 55-year-old disabled man died after falling into a drain while walking along a dark street during power outage in Washim district, police said Friday.

The incident took place at Kamargaon in the district.

Prakash Mahadev Mahalle, who was handicapped, fell into a roadside drain around 9 pm Thursday. The street was dark as there was a power outage.

Seriously injured, he was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, a police official said.

Police registered a case of accidental death and further probe was on.

