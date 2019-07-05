Maha: Man falls in roadside drain during power cut, dies

A 55-year-old disabled man died after falling into a drain while walking along a dark street during power outage in Washim district, police said Friday.
The incident took place at Kamargaon in the district.
Prakash Mahadev Mahalle, who was handicapped, fell into a roadside drain around 9 pm Thursday. The street was dark as there was a power outage.
Seriously injured, he was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, a police official said.
Police registered a case of accidental death and further probe was on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
