Maha: Man gives 'triple talaq' to wife via WhatsApp, booked

A 28-year-old man and his parents have been booked by the police in after he allegedly divorced his wife by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, an said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint lodged last week, said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014 and that they have a four-year-old son, Bhoiwada police station's said.

She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and sometime back, her husband demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and threw her out of the house, he said.

The woman, currently staying at a relative's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she on March 12 this year, she received a 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, the said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday against her husband and in- laws under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he added.

The in August 2017 ruled that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

