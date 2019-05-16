IIIT-Hyderabad Conducts First Training of Teachers for Student Induction Programme by UGC

/ -- The Human Values Cell at IIIT- is conducting the first-of-its-kind Training of Teachers (ToT) for Student Programme (SIP) from 16th-18th May under aegis of UGC Quality Mandate.

Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice-Chairman, UGC, was the chief guest at the inauguration of the programme at IIIT- in Gachibowli.

(UGC)'s Student Programme is a well-planned event to educate new entrants about the environment in a particular institution, and connect them with the people in it. It has been designed to help new students adjust and feel comfortable in their new environment, inculcate the ethos and culture of their institution, help them build bonds with other students and faculty, and expose them to a sense of larger purpose and self-exploration.

Around 225 faculty and teachers from leading institutes across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and attended the program that included workshops, interactive sessions, and talks by Prof. Rajeev Sangal, former of IIIT-H and IIT-BHU and Prof. Ramancharla Pradeep Kumar, Registrar, IIIT-H. Some of the topics explored include the role of in building integrity, understanding human aspirations and needs, dealing with peer pressure and understanding relationships.

This is the first in a series of ToT sessions which Prof. Ramancharla will be conducting in and later in the month. Speaking on the program, he said, "SIP will get students to reflect on their own goals and inculcate understanding and responsibility toward national and larger human goals."



