Mahajan has not right to continue as LS Speaker: Nirupam

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam Friday slammed Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over her comments on Rahul Gandhi's leadership qualities and said she was "unfit" to occupy the Constitutional post.
"Sumitra Mahajan's comments prove she is not fit to occupy the Constitutional post. She has no right to continue as the speaker. Her comments denigrate the august office of speaker of Lok Sabha," Nirupam said.
Mahajan, a BJP veteran who represents Indore Parliamentary seat, had Thursday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics showed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could not handle politics alone and needed his sister's help.
"Priyanka is a good woman. But her appointment also shows Rahul has understood that he cannot do politics alone, so he asked his sister Priyanka to help him," Mahajan had said in Indore.
