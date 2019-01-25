Rahul wins praise for coming to aid of a photo journalist

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha media Friday was all praise for Rahul Gandhi as he rushed to help a photo journalist, who fell from a strair while taking picture of the Congress president on his visit at the Biju Patnaik Airport.

The incident took place when Congress president was being welcomed by party leaders after arriving at the airport in the morning here.

Mediapersons, including photo journalists, had gathered at the airport in large numbers to cover the event. In the melee, a photo journalist accidentally slipped from a strair and fell down.

Rahul Gandhi immediately rushed to rescue the photographer before anyone could notice him. Gandhi also extended his helping hand and picked up the photo journalist.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 20:45 IST

