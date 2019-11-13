Maharashtra Cong MLAs leave for Mumbai from Jaipur hotel

Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who had been camping at a resort here for the last five days amid political impasse in their state, left for Mumbai on Wednesday.

The MLAs were holed up at the luxury resort, located close to the Delhi-Jaipur national highway, as the Congress remained busy holding discussions with the NCP and the Shiv Sena with regard to the government formation in Maharashtra, which was placed under President's rule on Tuesday.

The MLAs left the resort in a bus to the airport, from where they will travel to Mumbai in a chartered flight.

During their stay at Pili Ki Talai, the MLAs were frequented by many party leaders to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

"Our newly elected MLAs of Maharashtra were staying here for the last five days. The stay was very comfortable and they were happy with the hospitality of Rajasthan," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande told reporters before the MLAs left for Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)