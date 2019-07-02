Mahindra drives in AMT version of XUV300 at Rs 11.5 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Tuesday launched the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of compact SUV XUV300 priced at Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The W8 diesel trim with AMT technology is priced at Rs 11.5 lakh, while the W8 (Optional) trim is tagged at Rs 12.7 lakh.

The AMT versions are costlier by Rs 55,000 over the W8 and W8(O) manual trims of the model that are priced at Rs 10.8 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, respectively.

The diesel XUV300 comes with 1.5-litre turbo engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger which delivers 116.6 PS (Pferdestrke) of power.

"After receiving an overwhelming response for its manual version since its launch in February 2019, we are confident that the XUV300 autoSHIFT will further strengthen the brand's value proposition and expand the market for us," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing (Automotive Division) Veejay Ram Nakra said.

