Mahindra sales fall 6 pc to 42,547 units in June

Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Monday reported a 6 per cent fall in total sales to 42,547 units in June.

The company had sold 45,155 units in the corresponding month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 5 per cent to 39,471 units last month, compared with 41,689 units in June 2018.

Exports dropped 11 per cent to 3,076 units, against 3,466 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment, which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans, it sold 18,826 vehicles in June this year as compared with 18,137 vehicles in the same month last year, an increase of 4 per cent.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,394 vehicles as against 19,229 units a year ago.

"The market sentiment continued to remain subdued, especially in the passenger vehicles segment. At Mahindra, we are happy to register a growth of 4 per cent in the segment and 8 per cent in the utility vehicles segment, on the back of our three recent product launches," said Rajan Wadhera, president (automotive sector), M&M Ltd.

The company continued to correct its channel inventory both in personal and commercial vehicles during last month, he added.

