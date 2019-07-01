Refined soya oil futures rise by 0.32 pc

Refined soya oil prices increased by 0.32 per cent to Rs 748.2 per 10 kg in futures market Monday as speculators created fresh positions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in July contracts went up by Rs 2.35, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 748.2 per 10 kg with an open interest of 40,240 lots.

Similarly, the oil for delivery in August contracts was trading higher by Rs 3.76, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 742.5 per 10 kg in 25,080 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders against restricted arrivals from growing regions mainly led to the rise in refined soya oil prices at futures trade.

