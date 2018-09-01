Mahindra sales up 14% at 48,324 units in August

Auto reported Saturday 14 per cent increase in total sales at 48,324 units in August.

The company had sold 42,207 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were at 45,373 units last month, up 15 per cent, as compared to 39,615 units in August 2017.

Exports also increased 14 per cent at 2,951 units in August against 2,592 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles (which includes UVs, cars and vans) were at 19,758 units, up 2 per cent, as compared to 19,406 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were at 20,326 units in August, up 25 per cent, against 16,303 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

M&M said, "The auto industry remained subdued in August with low sentiments due to some external factors. Our commercial vehicles portfolio including our trucks and buses continue to post robust growth".

