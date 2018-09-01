Two brothers killed in road accident: Police

Two brothers were killed and as many seriously injured when their pick-up van, they were travelling in, overturned at a place under Bhagan Bigaha police station in district Saturday, the police said.

The van, carrying glasses, overturned near Mora talab area after its lost control following tyre burst. The van was on its way to Sharif from Patna, they said.

The deceased have been identified as (35) and Vinod Kumar (40). Both were brothers and residents of

The critically injured persons - the and the cleaner - were rushed to the Sharif Sadar hospital where doctors referred them to for better treatment.

