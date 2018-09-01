Two brothers killed in road accident: Police

Two brothers were killed and as many seriously injured when their pick-up van, they were travelling in, overturned at a place under Bhagan Bigaha police station in Nalanda district Saturday, the police said.
The van, carrying glasses, overturned near Mora talab area after its driver lost control following tyre burst. The van was on its way to Bihar Sharif from Patna, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (35) and Vinod Kumar (40). Both were brothers and residents of Patna.
The critically injured persons - the driver and the cleaner - were rushed to the Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital where doctors referred them to Patna for better treatment.
