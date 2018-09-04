Maj Gogoi's case: Moral turpitude, corruption will be dealt with sternly, says Army chief

Any case of and corruption will be dealt with sternly, Gen Bipin said Tuesday, referring to Leetul Gogoi, who was found guilty of "fraternising" with a local woman at a hotel.

Gen said action will be taken against Maj Gogoi according to his guilt.

"I had clearly said that any case of and corruption will be dealt with in a very stern manner. The has recommended that we should go in for court martial proceedings.

"If it is related to moral turpitude, then we will take action accordingly. If it is something else, the punishment will be (according) to the crime he has committed," Gen told reporters in in response to a question on Maj Gogoi.

Last month, an indicted Maj Gogoi for "fraternising" with a local woman at a hotel and being away from his place of duty.

Maj Gogoi was detained by police in May following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a hotel with the 18-year-old woman.

Last year, the was at the centre of a human shield row after his decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir, purportedly as a shield against stone pelters during polling in Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election.

He was honoured by Gen Rawat with the chief's 'Commendation Card' for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

Gen Rawat said austerity measures will be brought within the Army to the maximum possible level.

"As far as the use of guest rooms and hotels are concerned wherever we have guest rooms available, we should stay in our guest rooms. And in case the guest rooms are not available, then the hotel facility should be utilised," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)