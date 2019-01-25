Karnataka Governor to address state legislature on Feb 6

: will address the joint session of the on February 6, the said Friday.

According to the provisional programme, H D Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the budget on February 8.

The secretariat said the had summoned the legislative assembly to meet at11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, met the at the Raj Bhavan and invited him to address the join session.

"I met the Governor to discuss with him about the joint session and budget presentation.I invited the Governor to address the joint session as per practice," he told reporters.

The session will begin with the Governor's address to the joint session on February 6 and will conclude on February 15.

said he was holding a department wise review ahead of the 2019-20 budget next month.

He said he held discussions with farmers leaders from various districts and taken suggestions from them, mainly on electricity, irrigation, crop insurance, seeds, and marketing, among others, so that these could be implemented in the budget to initiate good programmes for them.

Recently in an interview to PTI, had said he would fulfil his Rs 46,000-crore loan waiver commitment to farmers "completely" in the Congress-JDS coalition government's second budget.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after the pre-budget meeting with farmers leaders, Bandeppa Kashyampur said the had announced a farm loan waiver last time and that he would protect farmers' interests in the upcoming budget.

Reiterating that all eligible farmers would get the benefit of loan waiver, he said it is the responsibility of the government.

To a question, Kashyampur said issues faced by farmers on loan waiver like non-matching of their names with Aadhaar card was being addressed with the help of Tahsildars.

"We are are removing several clauses to make it easy for farmers," he said.

Kashyampur said farmers wanted the right Minimum Support Price for crops and implementation of the report, among other things.

He said some farmers pointed out that registration fees for harvesting machine was too high in Karnataka, compared to neighbouring and added that the Chief Minister had taken note of it.

