Mamata and Naidu hold closed door meeting on Mahagathbandhan

and TDP N Chandrababu has held a closed door discussion with his counterpart Mamanta Banerjee in Kharagpur on future plans of the (grand alliance).

The meeting between Banerjee and took place for over 15 minutes late Thursday evening, according to a well-placed source in the

The two leaders met and spoke about the future plans of the Mahagatbandhan. and Didi (Banerjee) also discussed about the TDP leaders meeting with in Wednesday, a senior member told

On whether Banerjee will be attending the proposed meeting of the opposition partioes likely to be held on May 21, the said that the date of the meeting was yet not decided.

Its not decided that the meeting will be held on May 21... it seems that it might be deferred by a couple of days and take place after May 23. Didi May be taking part in it, he said.

Naidu and Banerjee are believed to have also talked about the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) issue and the probable voting percentage in the so far held five phases of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, the said.

Earlier, Naidu joined Banerjee at a campaign meeting of TMC at Kharagpur on Thursday where he spoke high about her and urged people to vote for Trinamool to oust the BJP from the power.

Later, Naidu participated and delivered a speech for TMC North Kollkata Lok Sabha consituency candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay at Sithi in the city.

Banerjee, who has floated the idea of federal front of regional parties, has been playing an important role for unityt of anti-BJP bloc.

