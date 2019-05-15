EC asks Twitter to take down exit poll-related post: Sources

The is learnt to have asked to take down an exit poll-related

The EC's move came after it received certain "complaint", sources aware of the development said Thursday, adding that the user later removed the

The sources, however, did not specify the complaint.

"There is no such general order issued by ECI today. Only one case was reported to us today which the user himself removed," a senior functionary said.

The move came a day after it issued show-cause notice to three for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.

Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that "no person shall conduct any and publish or publicise by means of the print or .. the result of any during such period... In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."



The section also prescribes that any person, who contravenes the provisions of this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.

Polling for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)