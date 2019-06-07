Mamata behaving like 'anti-national', trying to scuttle

Lashing out at over her decision to skip the Aayog meeting on June 15, the state BJP unit on Friday said the TMC supremo was behaving like an "anti-national" and trying to scuttle the growth of Bengal.

The Trinamool (TMC) was quick to hit back, saying it does not need lessons on nationalism or development from a "communal party like the BJP".

Talking to PTI, BJP Jay Prakash Majumdar said Banerjee's move was against the interest of the nation.

"When the entire country is moving forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Mamata is the only one opposing it. Even of Congress-ruled states are attending the Aayog meeting.

"This (Mamata's decision) is against the interest of the nation. She is behaving like an anti-national, trying to scuttle the growth of Bengal," he said.

Banerjee on Friday expressed her inability to attend the meeting of the policy think-tank on June 15, saying it was "fruitless" as the body had no financial powers to support state plans.

"Given the fact that the Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial powers," Banerjee said in a letter addressed to

Modi is set to the fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog's Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues regarding the country's development.

Criticizing the TMC supremo for her decision, BJP state president and first-time said her excuse to skip the meeting was "lame".

"Her decision reflects that she is yet to accept her defeat and wants to politicize everything. While doing so, she is affecting the development of the state. She should be ashamed of it.

"Only she has a problem with Niti Aayog, other chief ministers don't. Banerjee is giving lame excuses as she does not want to attend the meeting," Ghosh said.

Hitting out at the BJP leadership, state supplies minister said it was for the to decide whether she wants to attend the meet.

"What is point in attending a meeting that would not bear any result? The BJP can't force us to attend any meeting; it is the prerogative of the .. Also, neither the TMC nor need lessons on nationalism or development from a communal party like BJP," Mullick added.

Banerjee's decision to skip the think-tank meeting comes amid heightened political tussle between the TMC and the in

With the saffron party bagging 18 out of 42 seats in the just-concluded general election, its leaders have asserted that they would overthrow the Trinamool government in the 2021 assembly polls.

The TMC, which had won 34 seats in 2014, was able to secure 22 seats this time.

Last month, Banerjee had given Modi's swearing-in ceremony a miss, contending that the BJP's claim that 54 of its workers were killed in political violence in Bengal was "completely untrue".

