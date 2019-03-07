Mamata demands probe into Rafale files theft

West Bengal Mamata



Banerjee Thursday said the theft of Rafale files from the Union was a matter of concern and demanded an enquiry into it.

She also sought the central government's version about the theft and asked who was the 'chhuppa rustam' (hidden person) behind this act.

In a tweet in Hindi, Banerjee, also the supremo, described the entire matter as 'tamasha' (farce) and hinted that its fallout would be known after the elections.

"What farce is going on in the country? Documents are being stolen from the itself. This is a very dangerous situation for the country," she tweeted.

"What would the government say on this? Who is the hidden person behind this? There must be an enquiry into it," she added.

The asked the people to "wait for sometime as results would come out soon".

K K Venugopal had informed the on Wednesday that the Rafale files were stolen from the

The government had also threatened newspaper with action under the for publishing articles based on data allegedly taken from the stolen documents.

Banerjee had on Wednesday condemned the "threats by the BJP" to N Ram, publishing group.

"Media plays an important role in democracy. I strongly condemn threats by BJP govt to one of India's most senior & respected editors, N Invoking to threaten journalists is a shame," she had tweeted.

