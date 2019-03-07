China's online art exhibition "Memory Of Aesthetic Yunnan" unveils mysterious Yunnan art to people

/-- Directed by the of Provincial Government online art exhibition, "Memory Of Aesthetic Yunnan" was officially launched in February 2019, unveiling mysterious art to people all over the world. There are more than 30 art exhibits of dance, music, cuisine, handcraft, and natural and cultural photography. The artwork has also been uploaded to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Plus and Log in to the above platforms and follow "NO.1" homepage. People can enjoy the artwork from online and appreciate the endless charm of the cultural characteristics of China's ethnic minorities.

Yunnan is similar to a botanic garden, a marvelous ecological treasure of Here is a sea of flowers, a home of music, a paradise of dance and a wonderland of delicacies; here is a land always sending forth the fragrance of art. Each year, tens of thousands of photographers come here to take pictures of the red earth, terraces, the sea of flowers, the tropical rainforest and the starry sky at close range. Yunnan's peacock dance, of the Dai people and the Torch Festival of the Yi people are world-famous. The ancient Yunnan music, hulusi (a flute made of cucurbit) and sanxian (a three-stringed plucked instrument) contribute ancient and mellifluous melodies to the world. The delicacies here, such as the steam pot chicken, Pu'er tea, flower cakes and Yunnan Arabica coffee, enjoy a worldwide reputation. The handicrafts here, like oil-paper umbrellas, wind chimes, brocade, tie-dyes, and embroideries, boast both rich diversity and dazzling beauty.

100 years ago, the Yunnan- Railway opened the gateway to this mystery land.100 years later, the Belt and Road presents a new open Yunnan to the world. Its beauty is where the heart belongs. Record the artworks from Yunnan and pass on the original aspiration of Yunnan culture. There is a dreamy poem, which is colorful Yunnan. Welcome to the "Memory Of Aesthetic Yunnan".

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190307/2396425-1 Video - https://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/201903/yunnan/video.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)