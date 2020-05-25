Mamata greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

JUST IN
COVID19:Pulitzer winning Indian-origin physician, compatriot in NYS commission on economic recovery

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and appealed to them to stay at home and celebrate the festival.

"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr. Let us celebrate this great festival at home. These are difficult times, but I am confident, we will overcome this challenge. My greetings to each one of you." Banerjee said in a tweet.

In most parts of West Bengal, people are observing the festival indoors, sources said.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 13:02 IST

