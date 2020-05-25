Mamata greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and appealed to them to stay at home and celebrate the festival.
"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr. Let us celebrate this great festival at home. These are difficult times, but I am confident, we will overcome this challenge. My greetings to each one of you." Banerjee said in a tweet.
In most parts of West Bengal, people are observing the festival indoors, sources said.
