PM Modi condoles death of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of hockey icon Balbir Singh Sr, saying that he was not only a brilliant player but also left a mark as a mentor.

The legendary centre-forward, who won three Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career, died after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks at a Mohali hospital.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels," Modi tweeted.

"Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers."



Singh, 96, is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

