Mamata on dharna to save herself from CBI: Javadekar

Monday claimed that Minister was on a dharna to save herself from the CBI.

Banerjee began her sit-in protest at a city landmark on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".

In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, the furious Trinamool began a sit-in right in front of the to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of and Amit Shah, hours after a CBI team that had gone to question was detained in a rare face-off between the police establishments of the Centre and the state.

The had on Sunday said that she would not attend the presentation of the state Budget at the state Assembly on Monday and described the evolving situation an "emergency".

Hitting back, Javadekar, at a press conference here, said, "This is not Narendra Modi's emergency but Mamata Banerjee's emergency in Bengal. She is on dharna to save herself from the CBI."



The claimed that constitutional order has completely broken down in the state, but stopped short of demanding imposition of President's rule in

"We would say both law and order and Constitutional order has completely broken down in the state," Javadekar said.

On whether the BJP would demand imposition of President's rule in the state, he said, "We won't say anything as of now.

