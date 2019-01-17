Undermining hard power in the name of world peace wrong: Gurumurthy

Undermining hard power in the name of world peace is wrong in the modern context, ideologue S Gurumurthy said Thursday and observed that



could not have handled the Doklam crisis without hard power.

does not want anybody's territory but would also not allow any other country to occupy its territory, he said.

"Hard power is necessary, without hard power we could not have done surgical strikes or handled Doklam crisis," he said at an event organised by (VIF).

In this context he cited who renounced violence after Kalinga war.

" gave up war... he was a great man but greater man was Chanakya," Gurumurthy, who is also a of RBI, said.

Troops of and were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the

On September 29, 2016, the carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.

Gurumurthy also said the world is ruled by some or the other ideology but India is ruled by philosophy.

"Ideology shuts the doors to dialogue while philosophy opens the door to discussions," he noted.

He also pointed out that many people criticise Hinduism, without reading Vedas and Puranas.

Gurumurthy said nature has endowed India with diversity, in terms of gods, species, animals and seasons.

"We had a different approach and we understood that all are not one, but we have always been accommodative. That is the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (which means whole world is one single family)," he said.

