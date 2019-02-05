Mamata putting obstacles in Saradha scam probe: Khattar

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday accused his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee of putting obstacles in the CBI probe into the Saradha chit fund scam.
He alleged that Banerjee is playing with the Constitution to hinder the ongoing probe by the CBI into the Saradha chit fund scam.
Referring to the dharna of Banerjee ever since a CBI team tried to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the scam, Khattar told reporters that in a democracy, it was not a decent act by the chief minister and the state.
The CBI is probing the scam on the directive of the Supreme Court and such act of Banerjee was contempt of court, he claimed, adding that the Apex Court should take cognizance on the issue and take action against her.
Khattar was here to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morchas Kolhan division conference-- "Vijay Lakshya".
Earlier, addressing the BJYM workers, he asked them to get ready for the Lok Sabha election and ensure BJPs victory with a good margin.
He asked the workers and leaders to highlight achievements of the Modi-government as well as the BJP-ruled state governments.
Lauding the Jharkhand government headed by Raghubar Das, the Haryana Chief Minister said it was the first government to announce transferring of Rs 5000 in the accounts of farmers.
