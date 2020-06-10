JUST IN
More recoveries, fewer active cases, Kejriwal vs Centre, and more
Business Standard

Mamata Banerjee says never called 'Shramik' trains 'Corona Express'

Her comments came a day after Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal, accused Banerjee of "insulting" migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
"More than 11 lakh migrants have returned to Bengal. I never called the migrant special trains 'Corona Express'. It was the common people who gave them that name," she told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied having called 'Shramik Special' trains, ferrying migrant labourers back home, "Corona Express" as alleged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, insisting it was the people who gave that name to crammed-to- capacity trains.

Her comments came a day after Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal, accused Banerjee of "insulting" migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains by calling the trains 'Corona Express', and asserted that migrant workers will ensure the "exit" of her government in the 2021 assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 17:38 IST

