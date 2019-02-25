Parrikar to be discharged from hospital Tuesday or Wednesday: Goa health minister

Ailing will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, Vishwajit said here on Monday.

He said Parrikar's vital parameters were fine and he was "fighting fit", denying reports that the was to be shifted to for further treatment.

"I think by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday), he should be home," told reporters.

Parrikar, 63, was admitted to the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister's office (CMO) had wrote on that Parrikar's condition was stable.

It had added that a senior doctor from the (AIIMS) in New had conducted Parrikar's health check-up at a state-run hospital here.

"Dr from AIIMS who is heading the treatment of @manoharparrikar has conducted a thorough check up of the CM. The doctors are happy with his progress and the chief minister continues to be stable," the tweet by the CMO had said.

Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at the AIIMS in the national capital and a private hospital in

Several leaders, including Assembly Pramod Sawant, and former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, arrived at the GMCH on Monday morning to enquire about Parrikar's health.

Sawant later told reporters that the chief minister's health condition was stable and according to the doctors treating him, the "internal bleeding that was happening had stopped. All his health parameters are stable now".

Parrikar had fallen ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to the GMCH, from where he was taken to the in the next day and later, to the US.

He was shifted to the AIIMS in New on September 15 last year and he had returned to Goa on October 14 last year for recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.

Parrikar had also attended the Budget Session of the state Assembly on January 29 this year and presented the state budget the next day.

On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to the AIIMS in Delhi and he returned to Goa on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)