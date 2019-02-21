Chris Hemsworth to play Hulk Hogan in new Netflix film

Chris is all set to portray wrestling legend in a biographical drama for

The film will be directed by "Hangover" maker Todd Phillips, who is currently shooting for DC project "Joker".

The script will be written by "8 Mile" scribe alongside John Pollono, according to The

The film is expected to look into Hogan's rise from the wrestling circuit to becoming the face of the in the 1980s where he squared off with villain

At his peak, Hogan graced the covers of magazines and headlined a Saturday morning cartoon. The term "Hulkamania" was coined in 1984, with Hogan referring to his legions of fans as "Hulkamaniacs" during interviews.

The film, however, will not delve into the legal battle between Hogan; and its founder, Nick Denton, over a sex tape that the company published featuring the former WWE star.

The lawsuit had resulted in a USD 140 million judgment against Gawker and led to the outlet's subsequent bankruptcy.

The project will be produced by through his Sugar23's first-look deal along with Joint Efforts' Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff, and

Hogan will also executive produce along with Sugar23's and will serve as co-producers.

is currently awaiting the release of his Marvel tentpole "Avengers: Endgame". The will also feature "Men in Black" reboot, titled "Men in Black: International".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)