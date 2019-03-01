Man, 3-yr-old son killed in road accident

An over speeding SUV overturned after hitting a divider in Safdarganj area here, killing a man and his three-year-old son, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when (35), along with his wife (32), son (3) and daughter (7), was on his way to Lucknow, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where Manvendra and died, the police said.

Manvendra's wife and daughter were injured, they said.

