JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tremors hit Palghar again, this time measuring 4.3

Special camp for voters registration in Pondy
Business Standard

Man, 3-yr-old son killed in road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Barabanki (UP) 

An over speeding SUV overturned after hitting a divider in Safdarganj area here, killing a man and his three-year-old son, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Manvendra Singh (35), along with his wife Tripti (32), son Darsh (3) and daughter Harshita (7), was on his way to Lucknow, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where Manvendra and Darsh died, the police said.

Manvendra's wife and daughter were injured, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements