Man arrested for duping ex-CJI R M Lodha sent to 2-day police custody

A man arrested for allegedly duping former of Rs 1 lakh, by hacking his colleague's e-mail account, was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The Judge allowed police the custodial interrogation of Dinesh Mali, nabbed from Udaipur earlier this month, after he was produced before the court in Delhi, said DCP South Delhi, Vijay Kumar.

The police had sought two-day custody of the accused. It may seek further custody since the investigation is still going on, Kumar said, adding that the accused was brought from Udaipur on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on May 30 after Lodha, a resident of South Delhi's Panchsheel Park, received an e-mail from retired Supreme Court judge B P Singh stating that his ID was hacked by some unknown person on the intervening night of April 18 and 19.

A case was registered on the basis of Lodha's complaint which alleged that Rs 1 lakh was transferred through RTGS from his account following the message received by him from the hacked e-mail ID, the police said.