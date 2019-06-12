Custodial death: SC rejects Sanjiv Bhatt's plea to examine more witnesses

JUST IN
A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt
The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking to examine 11 additional witnesses in a 30-year-old custodial death case.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Gujarat government, said that final argument is over in the 1989 custodial death case and the trial court has reserved its verdict for June 20.
