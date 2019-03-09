Indian men hold England in world team chess

Grandmaster S P Sethuraman showed his true mettle crushing Jones as Indian men drew with another higher ranked team, England, in the fifth round of the World Team Championship here Saturday.

suffered a rare defeat with white pieces on the second board against after B Adhiban and Surya Shekhar Ganguly had played out a draw with and with black pieces respectively.

After Sasikiran's loss it was left to Sethuraman and the way he responded was splendid as the Indian team remained undefeated in the biennial team competition.

With four rounds still to come, Russian men defeated 3-1 to take their tally up to nine points out of a possible 10 match points. and England share the second spot on seven points each while the follow them a half point behind.

and are on their way to resurrection as they share the fifth spot jointly on five points apiece and and are next in line on four points apiece.

Azerbaijan, with three points, stand ninth in the standings, while is last.

In the women's championship being held simultaneously, scored an expected 4-0 victory over The think-tank rested Eesha Karavade on the top board and Soumya Swmanithan, Padmini Rout, and delivered the full points giving the fillip the team needed.

Chinese women came up with a splendid performance to beat 2.5-1.5. It's considered a depleted Chinese team but the team spirit is what did the trick for the Asian nation. Winning two, losing one and drawing one did the trick for Chinese eves.

With on a perfect 10, is currently second on eight points, while follow them a full point for fourth spot on seven points. and share the fifth spot on six points each.

Results round 5 open: England (7) drew with India (7); (0) lost to (3); (5) beat (5) 2.5-1.5



Women: India (6) beat Egypt (0) 4-0; China (10) beat (8) 2.5-1.5; USA (5) beat (2) 3-1; (7) drew with (4) 2-2; (2) lost to (6) 1-3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)