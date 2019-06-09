It's 'Mission 75' for BJP in Haryana polls: Khattar

After its prodigious performance of winning in all the 10 constituencies in Haryana, the BJP is drawing up a strategy to bag at least 75 seats in the Assembly elections which is just a few months away.

The "Mission 75", as put it, aims at improving the saffron party's tally in the 90-member Assembly where it now has 48 MLAs following its victory in the Jind bypoll earlier this year.

Asserting that people have rejected the opposition parties, whose "sole purpose is to grab power", Khattar Sunday said, "We are approaching the Assembly polls with 'Mission 75' seats strategy."



He told this to reporters in the national capital after a BJP meeting which was presided by

Party sources said Shah held separate meetings with leaders from Maharashtra, and Haryana, all of which would go to polls later this year. The BJP is in power in all the three states and their chief ministers also attended the exercise.

The results of the polls on all 10 seats in and the strategy for assembly polls was discussed in the meeting, Khattar said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win the state election with an overwhelming majority, he said the party has already started to gear up for the poll due in October.

In an obvious reference to the ridden by factionalism and another opposition party the INLD, which witnessed a vertical split last year following a feud in the Chautala family, the said, "Those who cannot take their own team along, how will they run the state."



"In the past four-and-a-half years, we have seen how people have backed our development-oriented policies and programmes. Be it the results of the and civic polls, the recent in five cities, the Jind bypoll and the polls, people have reposed their faith in the BJP," Khattar said.

"Every section of society is satisfied with our work."



On the seat-sharing issue with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has expressed its desire to jointly contest the Haryana elections along with the saffron party, the said these things will be decided by the BJP's parliamentary board at an appropriate time.

Kattar also informed reporters that on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, will be present at a programme in Rohtak where around 21,000 people are expected to participate.

At the meeting in the BJP headquarters, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, and Rattan Lal Kataria, Haryana Ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar, and former Union Minister were also present.

