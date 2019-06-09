4 killed on first day of Sudan 'civil disobedience': doctors

Four people were killed in on Sunday on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign by protesters, a doctors' committee linked to demonstrators said.

Two people were shot dead in the capital and its twin city of just across the Nile river, the for Sudanese Doctors said, adding two others died in a hospital in after being stabbed.

The committee blamed the ruling military council and paramilitary forces for the four deaths.

It said a total of 118 people have been killed since a crackdown was launched on June 3 to disperse a sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in the Sudanese capital.

