Man arrested for raping and killing minor girl

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Loni area here, police said Wednesday.

"The girl had gone for tuition along with her brother on Monday evening. After returning, she again went outside and didn't return thereafter. Her parents and neighbours searched for her till late night but in vain," they said.

On Tuesday morning, when the girl's father was going to offer prayers he discovered his child's body lying in a deserted plot near a mosque, said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

The girl was a kindergarten student, and she also would take tuition, the father told the police.

The minor was raped strangulated with a scarf by her tutor, officials said. On Wednesday, the tutor Faizul Islam from Alvi nagar was arrested. He confessed to the crime.

The autopsy report confirmed the girl was raped. Islam has been booked under sections 302, 376 and 5/6 of POCSO Act.

In another case, Modi Nagar Police arrested a rape accused named Anuj alias Anu Sharma (25) from Modi Mandir gate. The police were looking for him since January 19, 2019.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 23:55 IST

